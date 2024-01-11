Burundi closes its border with Rwanda and deports Rwandans, accusing the country of backing rebels
By ELOGE WILLY KANEZA
Associated Press
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Burundi’s internal affairs minister says the country is suspending diplomatic ties with Rwanda, closing their border and deporting Rwandan citizens. Burundi claims it is a response to its neighbor’s alleged support for a rebel group that has been attacking Burundi. The minister calls Rwandan President Paul Kagame a “bad neighbor.” Rwanda’s government says Burundi’s decision is unfortunate and violates the East African Community’s principles of regional cooperation. This isn’t the first time Burundi has closed the border with Rwanda.