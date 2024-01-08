‘Soldiers of Christ’ killing unsettles Korean Americans in Georgia and stokes fear of cults

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — The slaying of a South Korean woman during an initiation process for a group that called itself Soldiers of Christ has shocked the large Korean American community in metro Atlanta. Community leaders say Korean Americans need to be more vigilant to protect against religious cults and the possible exploitation of new arrivals from South Korea. Police discovered 33-year-old Sehee Cho’s emaciated body in September in the trunk of a car left outside a Korean spa. The spa is located in an area of metro Atlanta dubbed “The Seoul of the South” for its abundance of Korean businesses. Prosecutors have lodged murder charges against three brothers, their mom, and three others.

