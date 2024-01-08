French prime minister resigns following recent political tensions over immigration

PARIS (AP) — The office of French President Emmanuel Macron says that he has accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne. Borne’s resignation follows recent political tensions over a contentious immigration bill backed by Macron that would strengthen the government’s ability to deport some foreigners, among other measures. Borne had been appointed in May 2022 after Macron’s reelection for a second term. She was France’s second female prime minister. The statement from Macron’s office said Borne will continue handling daily domestic issues until a new government is appointed.

