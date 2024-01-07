Flights resume on repaired Tokyo runway a week after fatal collision
By MARI YAMAGUCHI
Associated Press
TOKYO (AP) — Flights have resumed on a repaired runway at Tokyo’s Haneda airport a week after a collision between a Japan Airlines plane and a coast guard aircraft. The coastal runway is one of four at Haneda and its reopening Monday means the airport is near returning to normal operations. The collision occurred when a Japan Airlines plane landed on a runway when a coast guard aircraft was unexpectedly there. All 379 passengers and crew on the JAL plane safely evacuated. Five of the six crew members on the coast guard plane died. The investigation focuses on what caused the coast guard flight crew to believe they had a go-ahead for takeoff while the traffic control transcript showed no clear confirmation.