Live Updates: Golden Globes 2024

By The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Follow along for real-time updates on the 2024 Golden Globes Awards. The Associated Press is bringing you live coverage from the red carpet, inside the show and backstage in Beverly Hills, California.

Here’s what we’re following:

1. Red carpet: It’s unusually chilly, but that’s not stopping a host of celebrities from arriving in fashion. 2. Nominations: “Barbie” leads the pack with nine nominations, but “Oppenheimer” isn’t far behind. 3. Host: Comedian Jo Koy will live out a childhood dream by stepping up as the night’s emcee. 4. How to watch: The show begins at 8 p.m. eastern and will air live on CBS and online.

PLAYING THE RICH AND FAMOUS

For acting out the lives of the rich and famous, Elizabeth Debicki and Matthew Macfadyen won supporting TV role Globes.

Debicki was awarded for her role as Princess Diana in “The Crown,” while Macfadyen won for his supporting role as Tom Wambsgans in “Succession.”

“I just adored every second playing the weird and wonderful human grease stain that is Tom Wambsgans and — Tom Wambsgans, CEO, I should say,” Macfadyen said in his speech. “God help us.”

Taylor Swift was one of the first in the room to stand up for MacFayden’s win.

___‘BEEF’ WINS BIG

“Beef” stars Ali Wong and Steven Yeun both picked up Golden Globes for their leading roles in the limited TV series.

“The story I usually tell of myself, to myself, is one of isolation and separateness,” Yeun said in his acceptance speech.

“They’re letting walls down. They’re seeing each other at their ugliest,” Wong told AP’s Alicia Rancilio last year, speaking of their characters. “There’s a deep acceptance that’s obviously very cathartic and very necessary. I think that’s the most unexpected and beautiful part about our show.”

Backstage, she quipped that she was unsure where she’ll put the award at home: “I have two little children and this is heavy, like a medieval weapon.”

___FIRST AWARD

Da’Vine Joy Randolph won the first award of the night for her supporting actress role in the holiday movie “The Holdovers” as Mary Lamb, the grieving school cook who lost her son in Vietnam.

“I hope I have helped you find your inner Mary because there is a little bit of her in all of us,” she said during her acceptance speech.

She also thanked the now-defunct Hollywood Foreign Press Association, prompting many in the audience to say, in near-unison, “They’re not called that.”

___WHO’S HOSTING TONIGHT

“My new year’s resolution for 2024 is to finish Oppenheimer in 2025,” comedian Jo Koy joked, before jumping to a few “Barbie” gags, which was met with few laughs, resulting in Koy breaking the fourth wall.

Koy opened with a joke about watching the nominated titles: “I lied. I only watch ‘Beef,’” the Filipino American actor joked. “It’s mandatory. I’m Asian.”

Koy is the second Asian host in Globes history. Sandra Oh emceed the show in 2019.

___

TAYLOR HAS ARRIVED

It’s her, hi. Minutes before the 81st Golden Globes was set to start, Taylor Swift emerged on the carpet in a brilliant green sequined gown. Her attendance at the award show was the subject of much online chatter: would she attend Kansas City Chiefs’ Sunday game against the Los Angeles Chargers in LA ahead of the Golden Globe Awards, held in nearby Beverly Hills? Her beau, Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce was ruled inactive for that final game of the regular season, and onto the carpet she went.

This year, the Globes introduced a new category, for cinematic and box office achievement which the popstar’s history-making “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” is nominated. If Swift wins, it would be her first Globe. She’s been nominated four times previously.

___DOPPELGANGERS OF INTEREST

Justin Hartley is not Glen Powell. But the latter is having a little fun with being mistaken for the Golden Globes presenter.

“I think this is the perfect time to announce that ⁦@justinhartley⁩ and I will be starring in the most boring body-swap movie of all time,” he wrote above a screenshot of a post that identified Hartley as him. “Damn, I look good,” he captioned the same screenshot in an Instagram story.

Meanwhile, Cord Jefferson, writer and director of “American Fiction,” joked that he’s matching the star of the film. “There’s not another director that has started trying to look more like his actor. I’m doing Jeffrey cosplay.”

___BARBIE BRINGS PINK TO THE RED CARPET

Margot Robbie arrived at the Golden Globes in Barbie’s signature shade of bright pink – wearing a custom, sequined gown by Armani, nearly an exact replica of the limited edition 1977 Superstar Barbie’s disco duds. “I just woke up and thought, ‘Maybe this would be appropriate tonight,’” Robbie joked. Elsewhere, the red carpet turned pale pink, with actors Hailee Steinfeld, Hunter Schafer, Rose McIver, and Jennifer Lopez arriving in muted blush tones.

___WHAT’S FOR DINNER?

Chicken and fish and root vegetables that are gone by the time most famous people get to sit aren’t the kind of dishes that inspire poetic reflection.

But this year several people gasped when they saw “Nobu” tartare and caviar on the menus tucked into the napkins, AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr observed.

In the lineup of award show season, the Golden Globes stands out for some stars — in part because it’s not the kind of show with lukewarm Chardonnay on the table.

Actress Elle Fanning nominated for “The Great” said she was looking forward to the festivities. “They always say this is the fun one because you can drink at this awards show,” she said.