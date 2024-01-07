A dog shelter appeals for homes for its pups during a cold snap in Poland, and finds a warm welcome

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — With a deep freeze approaching, an animal shelter in Krakow, Poland, appealed to the public to adopt or at least temporarily shelter some of its dogs until the dangerous cold spell passes. The result of what it called “Operation Frost” took the shelter by surprise. People arrived in droves, waited in lines for hours and ended up taking home 120 pups. The shelter sent out its appeal with temperatures forecast to fall to around minus 20 degrees Celsius, or minus 4 Fahrenheit, in parts of southern Poland, where Krakow is located. It said it had about 300 dogs, and some were in outdoor pens. By Sunday it said it could house the remaining dogs inside in the warmth.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.