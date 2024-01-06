Trump courts young voters in Iowa before heading to two rallies for the Jan. 15 caucuses

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is courting young conservative activists in Des Moines as he kicked off another day of campaigning in Iowa that will launch the race for the White House in just over a week. He spoke to members of Run GenZ, an organization that encourages and recruits young conservatives to run for office, on Saturday morning. He’s also set to hold a pair of commit-to-caucus events later Saturday in Newton in central Iowa and Clinton in the state’s far east. His chief rivals were also campaigning in the state as they battle for second place in hopes of emerging as the most viable alternative to Trump.

By MICHELLE L. PRICE, JILL COLVIN and ANDREW HARNIK Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.