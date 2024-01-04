New Year brings more members to the YMCA

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- It's that time of year where many people resolution is being healthier by heading to the gym to see a change.

Santa Maria YMCA members say the first month of the New Year is the best time for people to start their health goals.

"If you look at health trends today, people's health in the United States is declining more than it ever has. Now is a really good time to get started, focused on eating right and also attending a fitness facility where you can kind of take charge of your own health by taking fitness classes getting started on a gym membership," said Michael Specht Santa Maria YMCA PR and Fund Development Director.

Local gyms like the YMCA offer different options like lap swimming, weight equipment and basketball and more.

YMCA members can also take their kids.

"No matter what type of membership you have at the "Y", you're able to bring your kids, drop them off for up to 2 hours and get your own personal exercise done," said Michael Specht.

YMCA members say they are excited to see more members going to the gym and taking charge of their health this year.