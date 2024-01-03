South Korean opposition leader is recovering well from surgery after stabbing attack, doctor says

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A South Korean hospital says the country’s main opposition leader is recovering well from surgery after being stabbed in the neck earlier this week. Lee Jae-myung was stabbed by a knife-wielding man who approached him asking for his autograph on Tuesday. Doctor Min Seung-kee at Seoul National University Hospital says Lee “is recovering smoothly” but needs to be monitored closely for any possible complications. Busan police say they have requested an arrest warrant to extend the suspect’s custody. A court decision on the police request could come as early as Thursday afternoon.

By HYUNG-JIN KIM and JIWON SONG Associated Press

