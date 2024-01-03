Felon used unregistered rifle in New Year’s chase and shootout with Honolulu police, records show

HONOLULU (AP) — Court records show the subject of an islandwide manhunt New Year’s Day in Hawaii was a felon barred from owning the high-powered rifle he used to open fire on Honolulu police in a shootout that left two officers wounded and the suspect dead. Sidney Tafokitau was accused of shooting a woman and carjacking another woman at gunpoint before leading officers on a chase around Oahu. Tafokitau had posted bail just two weeks prior on gun-related charges. Police have faced criticism for the pursuit and for not alerting the public as the situation unfolded. Court records show a long criminal history for Tafokitau, including a 20-year prison sentence for robbery and convictions for gun crimes.

