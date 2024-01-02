Basdeo Panday, Trinidad and Tobago’s first prime minister of Indian descent, dies

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Basdeo Panday, a former prime minister of Trinidad and Tobago who was the first person of Indian descent to hold that position, has died. He was 90. His daughter posted on social media that Panday died on Monday. Panday served as prime minister from 1995 to 2001. Those were key elections that marked a turning point for the Indo-Trinidadians who lived on the twin-island nation, whose population is currently 35% East Indian and 34% of African descent. Panday was a lawyer, economist and union leader who also was co-founder of three political parties, including United National Congress.

