Viral video of the rogue wave in Ventura that knocked down several people highlights the dangers posed by the high surf

VENTURA, Calif.—Thursday, approximately 8 people were injured and transported to the hospital following a rogue wave that came raging through the cul-de-sac on Seaward in Ventura.

Several onlookers were taking video of the wave activity during the high surf advisory when the wave unexpectedly came crashing through.

The video shows a man in a green jacket getting knocked over from the sheer force of the wave and getting swept away further down the road.

We caught up with him Friday where he describes how quickly everything happened.

“The strength of that wave was horrific. And and then I got caught up on some objects down the road there. And then I broke free a couple of times. And then. And then that's where you see me in another clip, maybe just being washed out down the street,” said Gilbert, who lives in Camarillo.

Gilbert was able to walk away with minor scraping and no serious injuries.

In addition to multiple injuries, the wave also caused significant property damage to places like The Inn on the Beach.



“The first and bottom floor was completely and probably three or four feet of water and everything got destroyed. So we're just ripping it all out and hopefully they can get started on the rebuild pretty soon,” says Karrie Cotton, who works for Total Restoration.



There's widespread debris and destruction, but clean up of the area is underway.



The high surf warning remains in effect for Ventura until 10 pm on Saturday.