New York governor vetoes change to wrongful death statute, nixing damages for emotional suffering

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has again vetoed legislation that would have changed the state’s wrongful death statute by letting families recover damages for emotional suffering from the death of a loved one. Hochul declined Friday to sign the Grieving Families Act for the second time this year. In a veto memo, the Democrat said she favors changing the statute but the bill had the “potential for significant unintended consequences.” She cited concerns such as the possibility of increased insurance premiums for consumers and a risk to the financial well-being of public hospitals and other health care facilities. New York is one of just a few states that account only for economic loss in wrongful death lawsuits.

By MAYSOON KHAN Associated Press/Report for America

