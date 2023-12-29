Man dies when transport vehicle crashes through ice on Minnesota lake

BAUDETTE, Minn. (AP) — A passenger died after a commercial transport vehicle crashed through the ice on a Minnesota lake. Meanwhile, state officials are warning people to be wary of ice that is unusually thin for this time of the winter. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that the transport vehicle, commonly known as a “bomber,” crashed through the ice Thursday morning on Lake of the Woods. The victim’s name has not been released. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says ice conditions have deteriorated in recent days. Several ice rescues have been reported. Colder weather should make the ice thicker, but officials warn that it will take several days, and caution is being urged.

