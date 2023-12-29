Boeing asks airlines to inspect 737 Max jets for potential loose bolt

Boeing is asking airlines to inspect its 737 Max jets for a potential loose bolt in the rudder control system, the airplane maker and Federal Aviation Administration confirmed this week. The agency said Boeing issued its inspection guidance to airlines after an international operator found a bolt with a missing nut during routine maintenance. In a separate case, Boeing also discovered an undelivered aircraft that had an unproperly tightened nut. The company said it was recommending the inspections out of an abundance of caution — and would continue to update customers and regulators on the progress. There have been no in-flight incidents caused by the condition to date, Boeing said.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.