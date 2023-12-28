Dangerous high surf conditions lead to multiple search and rescue efforts up and down the coast

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif.—Locals witnessed a terrifying scene as a rogue wave crashed into the cul-de-sac at the end of Seaward avenue at Pierpont Beach Thursday.

Some people were able to outrun the surging water, but others were knocked down and carried through the street, nearly hitting cars and other objects.

Some of the cars were pushed around by the power of the wave, as well.



“ Approximately eight people were injured in that were transported to the hospital. All of the people in the area were swept down on to shore. Multiple vehicles in the area were moved around and swept around due to the impact and force of the water,” said Ventura County Fire Department Spokesman Andy Vansciver.

The Ventura County Fire Department is urging the public to stay away from beaches at this time.



“It doesn't get this big that often, but it's like triple overhead and probably not a great day to go swimming,” said Thomas Imhof, who lives in Oxnard.

But there are still people who are taking their chances despite urgent warnings.



“ People who go out by themselves in conditions like this are just it's a recipe for disaster,” said Craig Riley, who lives in Oxnard.



Countywide there have been at least 12 swift water rescues.



Most people were trapped in the water and unable to swim or surf back to shore, but did not need further medical attention.



And even the most experienced surfers had their boards broken in half from the pounding waves.



“Well, I got out there and then a big clean up set came through and just knocked me on the head and now I have two boards,” said surfer Aidan Doyle.



The high surf warning remains in effect for ventura until 10 pm on Saturday, December 30th.



All beaches from Ventura Pier to Marina Park are closed due to the large breaking waves and severe coastal flooding.