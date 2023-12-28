China reaffirms its military threats against Taiwan weeks before the island’s presidential election

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Weeks before Taiwan holds elections for its president and legislature, China has renewed its threat to use military force to annex the self-governing island democracy it claims as its own territory. A Defense Ministry spokesperson told reporters Thursday that China’s armed forces would “as always take all necessary measures to firmly safeguard our national sovereignty and territorial integrity.” Taiwan’s 23 million people overwhelmingly favor maintaining the island’s de-facto status of independence, leaving the Jan. 13 polls to be decided largely by concerns over housing prices, health care, employment and education. China sends warships and fighter jets near Taiwan as an intimidation tactic, even as Taiwan’s military says it is raising alert levels pre-election.

