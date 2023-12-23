Michigan State freshman point guard shot in leg while on holiday break in Illinois

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A freshman point guard from Michigan State is recovering after he was shot while on holiday break in his hometown. The university says Jeremy Fears was shot in the leg sometime late Friday or early Saturday morning in the Joilet, Illinois, area. Michigan State Coach Tom Izzo said in the statement that Fears underwent surgery Saturday morning and was resting comfortably. The Joliet Police Department did not respond to messages but issued a statement saying an 18-year-old man and a 19-year-woman were shot at a residence early Saturday morning and the gunman was still at large. The statement didn’t identify the victims.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.