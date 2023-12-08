Appeals court upholds gag order on Trump in Washington case but narrows restrictions on his speech

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court in Washington has upheld a gag order on former President Donald Trump in his 2020 election interference case but has narrowed the restrictions on his speech. The three-judge panel’s ruling Friday modifies the gag order to allow the Republican 2024 presidential front-runner to make disparaging comments about special counsel Jack Smith. Trump has described the gag order as unconstitutional muzzling of his political speech. Trump could appeal the ruling to the full court or to the Supreme Court. Prosecutors say the restrictions are necessary to shield potential witnesses from harassment and threats inspired by Trump’s social media posts. The appeals court says Trump “does not have an unlimited right to speak.”

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER and ERIC TUCKER Associated Press

