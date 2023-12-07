Russian schoolgirl shoots several classmates, leaving 1 dead, before killing herself

MOSCOW (AP) — State news agencies and authorities in Russia say a girl shot several classmates before killing herself at a school in the city of Bryansk. Initial reports said one person besides the shooter was killed and five people were wounded in Thursday’s gunfire. Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reports that one of the people injured is in serious condition. Russia’s Investigative Committee says the girl brought a pump-action shotgun to school that she used to fire at her classmates. Russia’s Interior Ministry said it was looking into a motive for the shooting, which is among several school shootings in the country in recent years.

