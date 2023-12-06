Wisconsin Republican leader opposes GOP bill to disband bipartisan elections commission

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin legislative leader says that he opposes a bill from fellow Republicans that seeks to give the GOP-controlled Legislature the ultimate power in overseeing elections, taking it away from an independent bipartisan commission. Republican Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu told The Associated Press in an interview Wednesday that he “wouldn’t imagine” that the bill introduced earlier this week will get a vote. The proposal would put the secretary of state in charge of elections, rather than the Wisconsin Elections Commission, but the Legislature would have final say over any decisions. Introduction of the bill comes amid ongoing attempts from some Republicans to oust the head of the commission before the 2024 presidential election.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.