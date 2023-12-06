UN chief uses rare power to warn Security Council of impending ‘humanitarian catastrophe’ in Gaza

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has used a rarely exercised power to warn the Security Council of an impending “humanitarian catastrophe” in Gaza and urged its members to demand an immediate cease-fire. His letter to the council said Gaza’s humanitarian system was at risk of collapse after two months of war that has created “appalling human suffering.” Guterres invoked Article 99 of the U.N. Charter, which says the secretary-general may inform the council of matters he believes threaten international peace. He is expected to address the council to press for a cease-fire. A draft resolution circulated late Wednesday would act on Guterres’ letter. But the U.S. has not supported a cease-fire and the U.S. envoy said a resolution would not be useful now.

