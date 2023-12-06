A former Ukrainian lawmaker who fled to Russia found shot dead outside of Moscow

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A renegade Ukrainian lawmaker who fled to Russia shortly after Moscow’s invasion has been found dead near Moscow. The Ukrainian military intelligence lauded the killing, warning that other “traitors of Ukraine” would share the same fate. Illia Kyva, a former member of Ukraine’s parliament who had called for Kyiv to surrender when Russian troops invaded the country in February 2022, was found on Wednesday with a gunshot wound to the head in a cottage village near Moscow. Russia’s state Investigative Committee opened a probe on murder charges. Kyva was a frequent participant in talk shows on Russian state television during which he blasted the Ukrainian leadership. Ukrainian authorities charged him with treason in absentia.

