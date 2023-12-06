FDA is inspecting plant in Ecuador that made lead-tainted fruit pouches

U.S. health officials have launched an inspection of a plant in Ecuador that made the cinnamon applesauce pouches linked to dozens of cases of acute lead poisoning in U.S. children. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has said that contaminated cinnamon is the likely source of the problem. The agency said Ecuadorian officials found cinnamon at the plant’s supplier had higher levels of lead than the country allows. The FDA said this week that at least 64 young children from 27 states have reported illnesses potentially linked to the products, which were recalled in late October.

