A French investigating judge hands terror-linked charges to a man accused of killing tourist

PARIS (AP) — Prosecutors say a man accused of fatally stabbing a tourist and injuring two other people over the weekend near the Eiffel Tower has been placed under investigation on charges of murder and attempted murder in connection with a terrorist organization. The suspect went before an investigating magistrate Wednesday who ultimately decides preliminary charges. The stabbing over the weekend killed a German-Filipino tourist at a bridge near the tower. It has drawn special concern from French authorities less than a year before the 2024 Paris Olympics, whose opening ceremony is planned along the Seine river. The man had been under surveillance for suspected Islamic radicalization.

