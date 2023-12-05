Wisconsin judge reaffirms July ruling that state law permits consensual abortions
By TODD RICHMOND
Associated Press
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge has reaffirmed her ruling this summer that state law permits consensual medical abortions, handing abortion rights advocates a massive victory. The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last year reactivated Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban. Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul immediately filed a lawsuit challenging the ban’s validity. Dane County Circuit Judge Diane Schlipper ruled in July that the ban prohibits attacking a woman in an attempt to kill her unborn child and doesn’t apply to consensual medial abortions. Schlipper issued a ruling Tuesday refusing to reconsider her position and issued summary judgment in favor of Kaul.