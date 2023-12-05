Court filing gives rare look inside FBI seizure of lawmaker’s phone in 2020 election probe

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Texts and emails sent by Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania have emerged publicly in a court filing that hints at how Perry worked to keep Donald Trump in office after his 2020 election loss. The court case is over federal authorities seizing Perry’s cell phone last year as part of the investigation into attempts to subvert the results of the 2020 election. It was Perry’s efforts to elevate Jeffrey Clark to Trump’s acting attorney general that have made him a figure of interest to federal prosecutors. Perry has said he merely “obliged” Trump’s request to meet Clark. But the messages suggest that Perry was a key ally for Clark.

