U.S. imposes sanctions on three Sudanese figures with ties to former leader Omar al-Bashir

CAIRO (AP) — The United States has imposed sanctions on three Sudanese individuals accused of undermining “peace, security and stability” in the conflict-stricken African nation. The sanctions imposed by the Department of the Treasury on Monday block all property and entities owned by Taha Osman Ahmed al-Hussein, Salah Abdallah Mohamed Salah and Mohamed Etta Al-Moula Abbas that are in the U.S. They held senior government positions under former autocratic President Omar al-Bashir, who ruled the country for 30 years. Sudan plunged into chaos in April when long-simmering tensions between the military and the Rapid Support Force paramilitary escalated into open warfare.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.