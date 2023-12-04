Spanish judge opens an investigation into intelligence agents who allegedly passed secrets to the US

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s defense minister says a Madrid judge has opened an investigation into several agents of Spain’s National Intelligence Center for an alleged leak of secret information to the United States. Confirming a report in Spanish digital newspaper El Confidencial, Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles said the intelligence center itself had filed a complaint with the court. Robles declined to give any further details on Monday, saying the case is subject to a gag order. Spanish daily newspaper El País reported that two agents were arrested recently in connection with the case. The Associated Press could not immediately confirm the information.

