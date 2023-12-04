Regulators begin hearings on how much customers should pay for Georgia nuclear reactors

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Power Co. is urging the state’s utility regulators to approve a deal to pay for the company’s new nuclear reactors. But a few holdout opponents are still asking the Public Service Commission to prevent the utility from collecting any cost overruns for the two reactors at Plant Vogtle. Commissioners began hearings Monday on the proposed deal, which would add $8.95 a month to a typical residential customer’s monthly bill. That’s atop the $5.42 a month that Georgia Power is already collecting. The five elected Republican commissioners are scheduled to vote on the $7.56 billion proposal on Dec. 19.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.