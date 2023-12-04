Putin plans to visit UAE and Saudi Arabia this week, according to Russian media reports

Russian media outlets are reporting that President Vladimir Putin plans to visit the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia this week. Russian state news agencies Tass and Ria Novosti say that Putin will travel to the two countries for a working visit, during which he will meet the Saudi crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman. Tass is citing the Shot Telegram channel for its report, and Ria Novsti is citing the Russian news website Life. The UAE is currently hosting the United Nations Climate Change Conference. It is unclear whether Putin will attend the conference.

