Owners of a funeral home where 190 decaying bodies were found to appear in court

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The owners of a Colorado funeral home where 190 sets of decomposing human remains were found are set to appear in court. Owners Jon and Carie Halford have been accused of abusing corpses, stealing, laundering money and forging documents. In the funeral home, investigators in early October discovered dozens of stacked bodies, some that had death dates as far back as 2019. The Hallfords were arrested in Oklahoma and are expected to appear in court Tuesday. Both have been charged with approximately 190 counts of abuse of a corpse and five counts of theft, among other charges. Attorneys for both Hallfords declined to comment.

By JESSE BEDAYN Associated Press/Report for America

