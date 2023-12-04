Man featured in hit podcast ‘S-Town’ shot and killed by police during standoff, authorities say

WOODSTOCK, Ala. (AP) — A man who appeared in the hit podcast “S-Town” died after being shot by police during a weekend standoff. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Monday that 32-year-old Joseph Tyler Goodson was pronounced dead after the standoff in the community of Woodstock, Alabama, that was featured in the podcast. It said Goodson brandished a handgun at officers after barricading himself early Sunday. No details were given as to what prompted the standoff. The 2017 podcast “S-Town” podcast focused on the life of an Alabama man named John B. McLemore, who died before the show came out. The podcast also featured several people in his life including Goodson and won a Peabody Award.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.