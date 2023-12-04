Magnitude 5.1 earthquake shakes northwest Turkey. No damage or injuries reported

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s disaster management agency says a moderately strong earthquake has struck the country’s northwest, sending people out into the streets in fear. There was no immediate report of injuries or damage. Monday’s magnitude 5.1 earthquake was centered in the Sea of Marmara, off the town of Gemlik in Bursa province. It struck at 10:42 a.m. at a depth of some 5.6 miles. HaberTurk television said it was felt in Istanbul and other nearby regions where people left homes and offices in fear. In February, a magnitude 7.8 earthquake devastated 11 southern and southeastern Turkish provinces as well as part of northern Syria. More than 50,000 people were killed in Turkey.

