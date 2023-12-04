In some Czech villages, St Nicholas leads a parade with the devil and grim reaper in tow

LIDECKO, Czech Republic (AP) — In an eastern corner of the Czech Republic, St. Nicholas leads a procession of followers dressed in grim reaper and devil costumes on a journey through the village of Lidecko. The old pre-Christmas tradition has survived for centuries in just a few villages in the region known as Wallachia. Several groups parade together, going door to door for three days. St. Nicholas presents the children with sweets to soothe them after they see the scary costumes. The devils wear homemade masks made of sheepskin and travel with scythe-carrying creatures that represent death. The custom reportedly dates from before Christianity, when the masks helped the mountainous region’s inhabitants defend themselves against the demons of winter.

