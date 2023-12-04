Hungary’s Orban demands Ukraine’s EU membership be taken off the agenda at a bloc summit

BRUSSELS (AP) — Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is demanding that the issue of Ukraine’s membership in the European Union be taken off the agenda at a summit of the bloc’s leaders next week. Orban also said in a letter on Monday to European Council President Charles Michel, who will chair the summit, that the billions of euros in funding meant for the war-torn country should also not be discussed at the gathering. That money is wrapped up in a review of the EU’s long-term budget. Orban is seen as an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. He insists a “strategic discussion” is needed first about Ukraine’s European future and warns that forcing a decision on the issues could destroy EU unity.

