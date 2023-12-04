1 of 3 Washington officers charged in death of Black man Manuel Ellis testifies in his own defense

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — One of the three police officers charged with killing Manuel Ellis, a Black man whose death as he pleaded for air became a touchstone for racial justice protesters in the Northwest, has taken the witness stand in his own defense, saying he lamented Ellis’ passing but wouldn’t have done anything differently. Monday’s testimony from Tacoma police officer Matthew Collins came as the more than two-month trial draws toward closing arguments. Collins and Christopher Burbank have been charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter, while Timothy Rankine has been charged with manslaughter. All three officers have pleaded not guilty, are free on bail and remain employed by the Tacoma Police Department on paid leave.

