What to stream this week: Nicki Minaj’s birthday album, Julia Roberts is in trouble and Monk returns

This week’s new streaming entertainment releases include a Nicki Minaj album dropping on her birthday and the return of Tony Shalhoub’s OCD private investigator Adrian Monk with a final case. Julia Roberts stars in the psychological thriller “Leave the World Behind” on Netflix. It’s been a while since we’ve gotten a chance to play in James Cameron’s “Avatar” universe but Ubisoft is about to bridge the gap with Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. And there’s a new swoon-worthy teen romance about a love triangle with two brothers coming to Netflix called in “My Life with the Walter Boys.”

