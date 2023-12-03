Plan to add teaching of Holocaust, genocide to science education draws questions from Maine teachers

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Teachers are voicing skepticism about a Maine proposal to update science education standards to incorporate teaching about genocide, eugenics and the Holocaust. They say they have concerns about adequate teacher training and the nuanced nature of the material. The Maine Department of Education is performing the update that is part of a review of standards required every five years. The proposal states that science has sometimes been used by those in power to oppress and abuse others and that science education in the state should reflect that.

