Economists predict US inflation will keep cooling and the economy can avoid a recession

NEW YORK (AP) — A survey shows most business economists think the U.S. economy could avoid a recession next year, even if the job market ends up weakening under pressure brought by high interest rates. Only 24% of economists surveyed by the National Association for Business Economics say they see a recession in 2024 as more likely than not. The survey was released Monday. Such predictions imply a belief that the Federal Reserve can pull off the delicate balancing act of slowing the economy just enough through high interest rates to get inflation under control, without snuffing out its growth completely.

