Protester critically injured after setting self on fire outside Israeli consulate in Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — A protester is in critical condition after setting themself on fire outside the Israeli consulate in Atlanta. A security guard who tried to intervene was also injured. Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said a Palestinian flag found at the scene was part of Friday’s protest. He said investigators did not believe there was any connection to terrorism and none of the consular staff was ever in danger. Authorities did not release the protester’s name, age or gender. The protester was in critical condition, with burn injuries to the body. Fire officials say a security guard that tried to stop the person was burned on his wrist and leg.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.