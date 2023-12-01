New York’s College of Saint Rose will close in May 2024 amid financial woes

NEW YORK (AP) — The College of Saint Rose in Albany, New York, will close in May 2024 after years of financial struggles. Officials at the century-old Roman Catholic college announced the decision to close on Friday. Board of Trustees Chair Jeffrey D. Stone said the board determined that the college does not have the financial resources to operate for the 2024-2025 academic year. Officials say the college will help students either graduate in May or continue their studies elsewhere. The College of Saint Rose was founded in 1920 by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet as a women’s college. It became fully co-educational in 1969.

