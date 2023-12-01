Montoya and Doms each score in the opening four minutes to help Stanford beat BYU in College Cup

CARY, N.C. (AP) — Allie Montoya and Maya Doms each scored in the opening four minutes and Stanford held off BYU 2-0 on Friday night to advance to its sixth championship appearance in school history.

Stanford (20-0-4), in the College Cup for the 11th time, will play Florida State for the title on Monday. Stanford has won three national titles (2011, 2017, 2019), including two of the last six overall.

Montoya and Doms both topped Stanford’s quickest goal of the season of eight minutes.

Montoya lofted a shot over the outstretched arm of goalkeeper Lynette Hernaez for her second goal of the season. Doms settled a pass near the midfield circle and took three touches before sending in a shot from distance for her 11th of the year. Doms has five goals and two assists in her last seven games, including a game-winner in the first of two overtime periods last Friday.

BYU (20-3-3) threatened to end Stanford’s run of 13 straight shootouts in the second half when Ellie Bore was left open for a shot off the crossbar. A review confirmed the ball did not cross the goalline.

Stanford goalkeeper Ryan Campbell held BYU, the No. 1 goal-scoring team in Division I, scoreless for just the second time this season. The Cardinal is unbeaten in 36 straight matches.

It was the second straight game BYU faced an early two-goal deficit. The Cougars trailed North Carolina 3-0 in the opening 20 minutes of the quarterfinals before responding with four unanswered goals, including three in the final 10 minutes to reach the College Cup for the second time in three years.

Stanford avenged a 5-4 shootout loss to BYU in the second round of last season’s NCAA Tournament.

