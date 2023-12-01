Japan expresses concern about US Osprey aircraft continuing to fly without details of fatal crash

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s top government spokesperson has expressed concern that the U.S. military is continuing to fly Osprey aircraft in the country without providing adequate information about a fatal crash this week in southwestern Japan despite repeated requests that it do so. Japanese officials say they have asked the U.S. military to halt Osprey flights in Japan except for those involved in the search for the downed aircraft. The Pentagon said Thursday that U.S. Ospreys continue to operate in Japan, with a deputy press secretary saying she was not aware of an official grounding request from Japan.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.