Guatemalan electoral magistrates leave the country hours after losing immunity from prosecution

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Three magistrates of Guatemala’s Supreme Electoral Tribunal have left the country, hours after the country’s Congress opened them to prosecution by stripping them of their immunity in the continuing effort to interfere with the results of the presidential election. Guatemala’s immigration agency confirmed the magistrates had left the country but did not say where they had gone. The magistrates certified the surprise victory of Bernardo Arévalo of the progressive Seed Movement party, who has promised to crack down on Guatemala’s endemic corruption. He won support with promises of change, but has come under pressure from vested interests, who would stand to lose out under an Arévalo administration.

