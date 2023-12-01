DeSantis says Florida GOP chair should resign amid rape allegation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says state Republican Party Chairman Christian Ziegler should resign while police investigate a rape allegation against him. Ziegler hasn’t been charged, but the investigation comes as the 2024 election heats up. DeSantis is running for president and the state GOP is working to reelect U.S. Sen. Rick Scott. Florida was also key to Republicans winning a slim majority in the U.S. House in 2022 and the party will be defending the newly won seats. DeSantis told reporters after appearing on Fox News with California Gov. Gavin Newsom that Ziegler’s been a friend, but the allegations are too serious for him to continue leading the party.

