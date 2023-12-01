Climate protesters twice interrupt Wagner’s `Tannhäuser’ at Metropolitan Opera

NEW YORK (AP) — Climate protesters caused a pair of interruptions totaling 22 minutes during the opening night of a revival of Wagner’s “Tannhäuser” at the Metropolitan Opera. Christian Gerhaher, making his Met Opera debut, was singing Wolfram’s second-act aria on Thursday night in which he says “before me a miraculous spring appears” when people on either side of the balcony unfurled long vertical banners. “NO OPERA ON A DEAD PLANET.” read the one on the north side of the 4,000-capacity auditorium. Met general manager Peter Gelb said Friday that the other banner had the name of the group, Extinction Rebellion NY, which took responsibility.

