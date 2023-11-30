Myanmar’s military is losing ground against coordinated nationwide attacks, buoying opposition hopes

BANGKOK (AP) — A major offensive against Myanmar’s military-run government by an alliance of three militias of ethnic minorities has been moving at lightning speed, inspiring resistance forces around the country to attack. Myanmar’s ruling military is falling back on almost every front, although commanders say they’re regrouping and will regain the initiative. But hope is rising among opponents of military rule that this could be a turning point in the struggle to oust the army leaders who toppled democratically elected Aung San Suu Kyi almost three years ago. The militias say they share the same goal with other resistance forces — eliminating army rule.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.