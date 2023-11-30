El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele granted leave to campaign for reelection

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — El Salvador President Nayib Bukele has been granted leave by the country’s Congress for six months to allow him to campaign for reelection despite a constitutional prohibition on reelection. Bukele will seek a second five-year term for the New Ideas party in the Feb. 4 elections. Vice President Félix Ulloa also requested leave to campaign again as Bukele’s running mate. Bukele was expected to present a list of two options for the Congress to select his interim replacement. If he does not present options, Congress will select the interim president. Constitutional lawyers maintain that Bukele’s reelection bid violates at least four articles of the constitution.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.