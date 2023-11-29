US economic growth for last quarter is revised up to a 5.2% annual rate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Shrugging off higher interest rates, America’s consumers spent enough to help drive the economy to a brisk 5.2% annual pace from July through September, the government said in an upgrade from its previous estimate. The government had previously estimated that the economy grew at a 4.9% annual rate last quarter. In the current fourth quarter, though, economists say growth is likely slowing sharply from the cumulative effects of higher borrowing rates on consumer and business spending. TD Economics, for example, expects growth in the October-December period to come in at a 1.8% annual rate. Wednesday’s second estimate of growth for the July-September quarter confirmed that the economy sharply accelerated from its 2.1% rate from April through June.

